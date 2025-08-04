Watch: drones massively attacked Archeda railway station in Russia

On the night of August 4, a massive drone attack on the Volgograd region of Russia damaged the Archeda railway station in the city of Frolovo.

“Bavovna” at the Russian station “Archeda”: what is known

In Frolovo, firefighters are extinguishing a fire in the technical building of the Archeda station. Glass was broken in two adjacent residential buildings, but the passenger infrastructure of the railway station was not damaged.

To eliminate the unexploded UAV that is on the railway tracks, train traffic in the area of the Archeda station in the Frolov district has been temporarily restricted, and sappers are working. No damage to the tracks has been noted, said the governor of the region, Andriy Bocharov.

Four passenger trains (including the Moscow-Volgograd train) and a local train are delayed due to the drone crash.

The governor also previously reported that a high-voltage wire was cut in the Ilovlinsky district of the region as a result of falling drone debris. According to him, power engineers are working to restore power supply.