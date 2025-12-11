Watch: drones massively attacked Moscow and 12 regions of Russia

On the night of December 11, Moscow and 12 regions of Russia were massively attacked by drones. The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country allegedly counted 287 drones shot down.

Massive “bavovna” in Russia: what is known

Moscow was attacked by drones on the night of December 11. As a result, a number of airports in the Russian capital stopped operating.

A "red" level of danger for drones was declared for the Moscow region.

At the same time, the airports of Moscow and the Moscow region — Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky — temporarily stopped operating.

At the airports, 27 departing flights and the same number of arriving flights were canceled.

A large-scale fire broke out at a chemical plant in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, on the night of December 11. Prior to this, there were reports of an attack by unknown drones.

The plant of PJSC "Akron" was hit. Its products partly have a dual purpose: in addition to mineral fertilizers, they are used in the production of explosives.

According to local sources, at least five explosions were heard in the area of the enterprise, after which individual production facilities at the plant caught fire. Videos were published online showing the moments of the impacts and a large-scale fire in the industrial zone.

The Governor of the Novgorod Region of the Russian Federation, Alexander Dronov, confirmed the attack by unknown drones on the region and announced the operation of an "air defense system."

In the morning, he reported that 19 drones were shot down over the region.

In Voronezh, after a UAV attack, power lines were damaged, and electricity and heating were temporarily cut off in the left-bank part of the city.

As reported by the governor of the Voronezh region, on the evening of December 10 and last night, 7 UAVs and "one high-speed air target" were allegedly destroyed over Voronezh and four districts of the region.

Also at night, the city of Dorogobuzh in the Smolensk region was attacked, a fire broke out, local residents report.

The attack was likely on PJSC Dorogobuzh, a manufacturer of mineral fertilizers and industrial products.

Another attack could have been on the CHP, which is located in the village of Verkhnyodniprovsky, Dorogobuzhsky District. This is one of the region's power plants with combined heat and electricity generation.