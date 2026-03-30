Watch: drones massively attacked Rostov, Krasnodar, and Togliatti

On the night of March 30, drones carried out massive attacks on the Russian cities of Togliatti, Krasnodar, and Rostov. Chemical industry enterprises and other strategic facilities were targeted.

Massive “bavovna” in the Russian Federation: what is known

In the city of Tolyatti, Samara Region, Russia, drones attacked a large chemical industry enterprise, KuibyshevAzot.

Videos and photos taken by eyewitnesses and others are being posted on social media. The footage mostly shows thick, dark-gray columns of smoke. Given this, it can be assumed that several pockets of fire formed after the drone attack.

It is worth noting that this is the second attack on this chemical plant in Togliatti in a month. The previous drone strike on the enterprise occurred on March 11.

KuibyshevAzot is a large Russian chemical plant specializing in nitrogen chemistry and polymer production. The company produces ammonia, urea, and ammonium nitrate, which are used as fertilizers in agriculture. The plant also produces caprolactam, an important raw material for nylon, as well as sulfuric acid and other chemical products.

In addition, the plant produces polyamide plastics and synthetic fibers, which are used in the automotive industry, textiles, and electronics. In general, it is a full-cycle enterprise, where both basic chemicals and finished materials are obtained from raw materials. Share

Rostov Region Governor Yuriy Slyusar announced that Russian air defenses allegedly destroyed more than 60 UAVs in Taganrog and six districts of Rostov Region.

One person was killed in a massive drone attack on the city. One of the injured is in hospital, and doctors assess her condition as stable. Another 7 people were injured, but refused hospitalization, and medical assistance was provided on the spot.

According to him, the greatest destruction after the attack was recorded in Taganrog: residential buildings and cars caught fire due to falling debris, 12 apartment buildings and 27 private houses, 10 cars and school No. 26 were damaged. Residents were evacuated, the fires were extinguished.

3 people were injured in a drone attack on Krasnodar, the regional operations headquarters reported.

Three people were injured in a UAV crash in Krasnodar. One adult and two children were provided with necessary medical assistance on the spot without hospitalization.