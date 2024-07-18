Watch: Elmash plant gets fire in Russian Ekaterinburg

On July 18, the Russian city of Yekaterinburg was engulfed in smoke due to a large-scale fire at the Elmash plant.

Residents of the Russian Yekaterinburg began to complain about a huge column of smoke from the burning industrial zone of the Elmash plant.

As reported by the rescue services of the aggressor country, the roof of the building is on fire on the territory of the industrial site.

According to operational information, the area of the fire is 420 square meters. Before the arrival of firefighters, three people were evacuated from the building on their own.

Eyewitnesses of the event claim that at the time of the fire, welding work was being carried out on the territory of the plant.

Currently, there is information that the fire at the plant has been extinguished.

During the dismantling works on the territory of the old warehouses, a flash occurred. The area of the fire was 200 square meters. No one was injured, the outbreak has already been eliminated, the press service of "Uraltransmash" noted.

A large-scale fire broke out in the Russian Kursk region after a drone attack

On July 16, a new drone attack on the territory of the Russian Federation ended with a powerful "cotton" at a low-voltage equipment plant in the Kursk region.

The events in the region are reported by the acting Governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov.

According to him, the factory of low-voltage equipment is currently burning in the urban-type village of Korneve.

In addition, it is noted that the fire area reaches 400 square meters.

The workers evacuated before the arrival of firefighters — one person was injured beforehand, he added.

Smirnov also claims that the copter dropped an explosive device on the territory of the plant.