Watch: fuel oil from Russian tankers washed ashore in Odessa region by storm

On January 24, the first signs of contamination with Russian fuel oil from tankers that had an accident in the Kerch Strait were discovered on the beaches of the Odessa region.

This was reported on Facebook by an employee of the Tuzli Estuaries National Park, ecologist Ivan Rusev.

The terrible fuel oil disaster of the Black Sea has reached our Odessa shores. After storms, fuel oil, which spilled after the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, was carried away by the storm onto the sandbank near the Katranka recreational zone, near the Danube Biosphere Reserve and the Tuzlivsky Limany National Nature Park.

According to him, the consequences of such environmental disasters have no limits and thousands of tons of fuel oil that have entered the sea will cause great harm to the natural ecosystems of the Black Sea and its biodiversity.

Russian tanker accident: what is known

On December 15, the Russian oil tankers Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 sank in the Kerch Strait. As a result, more than 4,000 tons of fuel oil spilled into the Black Sea.

According to preliminary estimates by environmental inspectors, the fuel oil leak caused material damage to the Black Sea ecosystem in the amount of over 14 billion US dollars. This includes tens of kilometers of fuel oil film on the surface of the water deep into the Black Sea, thousands of kilometers of polluted coastline, thousands of dead birds and dozens of dolphins, and disrupted food chains in ecosystems.

It is noted that Ukraine, Romania, and Bulgaria have agreed at the ministerial level "joint steps for interaction with international institutions" on the consequences of the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait.