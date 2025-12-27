Watch: more than 10 high-rise buildings in Kyiv damaged by Russian strikes
Watch: more than 10 high-rise buildings in Kyiv damaged by Russian strikes

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Kyiv
In Kyiv, more than 10 multi-story residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on December 27, in particular, high-altitude work is being carried out to dismantle emergency structures in the Dnipro district.

Points of attention

  • More than 10 high-rise buildings in Kyiv sustained damage due to Russian strikes, prompting emergency response efforts.
  • Rescuers in the Dnipro and Darnytsia districts are actively working to clear rubble, dismantle damaged structures, and provide aid to affected residents.
  • The Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the State Emergency Service are coordinating actions to eliminate the consequences of the attack and assist victims.

Over 10 high-rise buildings damaged in Kyiv due to Russian attack

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this and released a video of the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack at the sites of the hits.

In Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civil infrastructure were damaged. In Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people from a boarding house were rescued from the epicenter of the impact, and in Dniprovs'kyi district, the Delta special unit is carrying out complex high-altitude work to dismantle emergency structures.

Heating stations have been set up at the sites of the hits, and investigators and mobile teams of the State Medical Service are working to assist the victims.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, together with the Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andriy Danyk, visited the locations where emergency and rescue operations are underway, heard reports from the headquarters on the progress of the work, clearing the rubble, and assistance to the affected residents.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Our goal was to go around all the apartments as quickly as possible, to check for casualties. Of course, we deployed police units that would work around the clock to protect the property of our citizens.

According to the State Emergency Service, after the Russian combined attack, emergency and rescue operations are ongoing in the Dnipro, Darnytsia, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Rescuers are clearing rubble, dismantling emergency structures, and inspecting damaged buildings.

