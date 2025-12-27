Watch: more than 10 high-rise buildings in Kyiv damaged by Russian strikes

In Kyiv, more than 10 multi-story residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on December 27, in particular, high-altitude work is being carried out to dismantle emergency structures in the Dnipro district.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this and released a video of the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack at the sites of the hits.

In Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civil infrastructure were damaged. In Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people from a boarding house were rescued from the epicenter of the impact, and in Dniprovs'kyi district, the Delta special unit is carrying out complex high-altitude work to dismantle emergency structures. Share

Heating stations have been set up at the sites of the hits, and investigators and mobile teams of the State Medical Service are working to assist the victims.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, together with the Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andriy Danyk, visited the locations where emergency and rescue operations are underway, heard reports from the headquarters on the progress of the work, clearing the rubble, and assistance to the affected residents.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Our goal was to go around all the apartments as quickly as possible, to check for casualties. Of course, we deployed police units that would work around the clock to protect the property of our citizens.

According to the State Emergency Service, after the Russian combined attack, emergency and rescue operations are ongoing in the Dnipro, Darnytsia, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.