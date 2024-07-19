Watch: Motor oil plant gets fire in Moscow

A factory for the production of motor oils caught fire in the city of Taldom, near Moscow.
A motor oil factory is on fire in the suburbs of Moscow
In the Russian Federation, an enterprise for producing motor oils is on fire - a hangar where engine oils were kept is on fire. Thick black smoke billows over the area.
According to emergency services, the fire covered an area of more than 1.2 thousand square meters.
According to media reports, there are no casualties. Firefighters are trying to put out the fire.
"Elmash" plant gets fire in Russian Yekaterinburg
On July 18, the Russian city of Yekaterinburg was engulfed in smoke due to a large-scale fire at the Elmash plant.
Residents of the Russian Yekaterinburg began to complain about a massive column of smoke from the burning industrial zone of the Elmash plant.
As reported by the rescue services of the aggressor country, the roof of the building is on fire on the territory of the industrial site.
According to operational information, the fire's area is 420 square meters. Before firefighters arrived, three people were evacuated from the building on their own.
Eyewitnesses to the event claim that welding work was being carried out on the plant's territory at the time of the fire.
