Fighters of the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine captured three Russian soldiers in the Pokrovske direction.
Points of attention
- The National Guard of Ukraine's Spartan Brigade captured three Russian soldiers in the Pokrovske direction, shedding light on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
- Two of the captured soldiers were residents of the Tomsk region and were fighting as part of the 'Pyatnashka' brigade, with one having a criminal record and the other joining to avoid punishment.
- The captured soldiers revealed that they were wounded during their mission, sought refuge in forest belts and settlements, and survived on compound feed and whatever they could find.
National Guardsmen Capture Three Russian Occupiers
This was reported on Facebook by the Eastern Operational Territorial Unit of the National Guard.
The two captured invaders turned out to be residents of the Tomsk region of the Russian Federation. For about six months, they have been fighting as part of the so-called 15th International Brigade, known as "Pyatnashka".
One of the prisoners has been in prison five times. Another claims he signed the contract to avoid criminal punishment.
According to the prisoners, they were wounded while on a mission and hid in forest belts and settlements because they were threatened with being "reset" if they returned. They ate compound feed and what they found after the Ukrainian military.
