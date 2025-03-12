Fighters of the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine captured three Russian soldiers in the Pokrovske direction.

National Guardsmen Capture Three Russian Occupiers

This was reported on Facebook by the Eastern Operational Territorial Unit of the National Guard.

The two captured invaders turned out to be residents of the Tomsk region of the Russian Federation. For about six months, they have been fighting as part of the so-called 15th International Brigade, known as "Pyatnashka".

One of the prisoners has been in prison five times. Another claims he signed the contract to avoid criminal punishment.

According to the prisoners, they were wounded while on a mission and hid in forest belts and settlements because they were threatened with being "reset" if they returned. They ate compound feed and what they found after the Ukrainian military.