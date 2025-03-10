Watch: Ukrainian special forces captured 9 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction
Watch: Ukrainian special forces captured 9 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Forces captured nine Russian soldiers near Pokrovsk after a successful operation to blow up an industrial building where they were hiding. Special forces provided medical assistance to the wounded prisoners.

  • Ukrainian Special Forces captured 9 Russian soldiers near Pokrovsk after a successful operation.
  • The operation involved blowing up an industrial building where the Russian soldiers were hiding.
  • Special forces provided medical assistance to the wounded prisoners and organized their evacuation.

SSO fighters captured 9 Russian occupiers

Operators of the 144th Special Operations Forces Center (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully conducted an operation that resulted in the capture of nine Russian servicemen in the Pokrovskoye direction. They also liberated an industrial building from the enemy, where the occupiers were located.

For several days, UAV operators actively worked with the enemy, trying to give him a chance to live. Using a loudspeaker mounted on the drone, Ukrainian special forces appealed to Russian soldiers to surrender. However, despite the offer, the enemy refused to surrender.

After that, Group 144 of the SSO Center went behind enemy lines, mined the building where the Russians were hiding, and blew it up.

A powerful explosion convinced the occupiers that their resistance was pointless. Russian servicemen, waving a white rag through a damaged window, expressed their willingness to surrender.

Soon, two groups of four and five people, including the wounded, headed towards Ukrainian positions. The special forces provided the prisoners with first aid and organized their evacuation.

