Watch: National Guardsmen used drones to eliminate Russian DRG near Kurakhovo

Drone operators of the special unit of the National Guard of Ukraine "Sharp Hats" neutralized an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group near Kurakhovo, Donetsk region, at night.

The unit reported this on Telegram and published a corresponding video.

The "truce" ended quite quickly and the Russian army again went on the offensive in several areas of the front.

So, at night, the unit’s pilots neutralized an enemy DRG that had penetrated a village near Kurakhovo and started firing on Ukrainian defenders, the report says.

With the help of several drones, the fighters repelled the Russian attack and stopped an attempt to advance further.

As a result, the group of four invaders was completely eliminated.