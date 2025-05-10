Watch: National Guardsmen used drones to eliminate Russian DRG near Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Watch: National Guardsmen used drones to eliminate Russian DRG near Kurakhovo

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Drone operators of the special unit of the National Guard of Ukraine "Sharp Hats" neutralized an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group near Kurakhovo, Donetsk region, at night.

Points of attention

  • The special unit of the National Guard of Ukraine used drones to eliminate a Russian DRG near Kurakhovo, Donetsk region.
  • The 'Sharp Hats' unit successfully repelled a Russian attack on Ukrainian defenders by neutralizing a group of four invaders using drones.
  • The escalation of conflict led to the 'truce' ending quickly, prompting the Russian army to go on the offensive in multiple areas of the front.

“Sharp Caps” drones destroyed Russian DRG

The unit reported this on Telegram and published a corresponding video.

The “truce” ended quite quickly and the Russian army again went on the offensive in several areas of the front.

So, at night, the unit’s pilots neutralized an enemy DRG that had penetrated a village near Kurakhovo and started firing on Ukrainian defenders, the report says.

With the help of several drones, the fighters repelled the Russian attack and stopped an attempt to advance further.

As a result, the group of four invaders was completely eliminated.

