Watch: Oil depot burns after drone attack in Pskov region

Drones attacked an oil depot in the Pskov region of the Russian Federation on the night of February 19. A large fire broke out there.

“Bavovna” in Velikiye Luki, Pskov Region: what is known

On the night of February 19, the "Velykolyutsk Oil Terminal", located at 19 Lyvarna St. in the city of Velykolyu Luky, was attacked and is burning.

"Velykolutsk Oil Terminal" belongs to the company "Pskovnaftoprodukt" LLC. The oil terminal stores petroleum products (diesel fuel, gasoline and other types of petroleum products) for further shipment and distribution through the gas station network, enterprises and transport companies. Share

The company was previously attacked by drones in April 2024.