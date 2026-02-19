Watch: Oil depot burns after drone attack in Pskov region

Drones attacked an oil depot in the Pskov region of the Russian Federation on the night of February 19. A large fire broke out there.
Points of attention
- Drones launched a targeted attack on an oil depot in the Pskov region, resulting in a large fire breaking out on February 19.
- The oil depot, owned by Pskovnaftoprodukt LLC, stored various petroleum products for distribution and was located in the Velykolyu Luky city.
“Bavovna” in Velikiye Luki, Pskov Region: what is known
On the night of February 19, the "Velykolyutsk Oil Terminal", located at 19 Lyvarna St. in the city of Velykolyu Luky, was attacked and is burning.
The company was previously attacked by drones in April 2024.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-