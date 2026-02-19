Watch: Oil depot burns after drone attack in Pskov region
Watch: Oil depot burns after drone attack in Pskov region

Source:  online.ua

Drones attacked an oil depot in the Pskov region of the Russian Federation on the night of February 19. A large fire broke out there.

  • Drones launched a targeted attack on an oil depot in the Pskov region, resulting in a large fire breaking out on February 19.
  • The oil depot, owned by Pskovnaftoprodukt LLC, stored various petroleum products for distribution and was located in the Velykolyu Luky city.

“Bavovna” in Velikiye Luki, Pskov Region: what is known

On the night of February 19, the "Velykolyutsk Oil Terminal", located at 19 Lyvarna St. in the city of Velykolyu Luky, was attacked and is burning.

"Velykolutsk Oil Terminal" belongs to the company "Pskovnaftoprodukt" LLC. The oil terminal stores petroleum products (diesel fuel, gasoline and other types of petroleum products) for further shipment and distribution through the gas station network, enterprises and transport companies.

The company was previously attacked by drones in April 2024.

