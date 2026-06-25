The Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones, resulting in a fire on the territory of the Poltava oil depot, which is strategic for the region.
Points of attention
- A drone attack ignited a fire at the Poltava oil depot, a crucial fuel infrastructure facility in Krasnodar Krai, Russia.
- The strategic importance of the oil depot for the Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Adygea was highlighted by the emergency.
New “bavovna” at an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory
The emergency at the oil depot was confirmed on the night of June 25 by the head of the Krasnoarmiysky District, Alexander Kharitonov. He wrote that the wreckage of a downed drone fell on the oil depot.
A fire broke out at the Poltava oil depot as a result of falling UAV debris. Emergency and operational services are working at the scene.
Kharitonov added that traffic on the road connecting the village of Poltava and the Trudobolikivskyi farm has been temporarily blocked.
It is known that the Poltava Oil Terminal is a regional fuel infrastructure facility that provides fuel supply for part of the Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Adygea. The tank farm has about 28 tanks.
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