The Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones, resulting in a fire on the territory of the Poltava oil depot, which is strategic for the region.

New “bavovna” at an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory

The emergency at the oil depot was confirmed on the night of June 25 by the head of the Krasnoarmiysky District, Alexander Kharitonov. He wrote that the wreckage of a downed drone fell on the oil depot.

A fire broke out at the Poltava oil depot as a result of falling UAV debris. Emergency and operational services are working at the scene.

Kharitonov added that traffic on the road connecting the village of Poltava and the Trudobolikivskyi farm has been temporarily blocked.

It is known that the Poltava Oil Terminal is a regional fuel infrastructure facility that provides fuel supply for part of the Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Adygea. The tank farm has about 28 tanks.