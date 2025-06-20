Watch: Pro-Palestinian activists storm British air force base

Pro-Palestinian activists claim that they were able to break into a Royal Air Force base in central England on June 20 and also damaged two military aircraft.
Points of attention
- Despite the attack, the activists managed to avoid detention and escape from security, raising concerns about the base's security measures.
- The British Ministry of Defense has not officially responded to the events, leaving questions about the repercussions for the activists and the security implications at the RAF base.
Part of the British Air Force suffered damage
The Palestine Action organization said that its members were able to infiltrate the Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire and also leave undetected.
To carry out the attack on the RAF, they used converted fire extinguishers to spray red paint into the turbine engines of two Airbus Voyager aircraft, and also caused additional damage with crowbars.
The eloquent fact remains that both activists were able to avoid detention and escape from security.
So far, representatives of the British Ministry of Defense have not officially responded to these events.
