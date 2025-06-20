Watch: Pro-Palestinian activists storm British air force base

Pro-Palestinian activists claim that they were able to break into a Royal Air Force base in central England on June 20 and also damaged two military aircraft.

Part of the British Air Force suffered damage

The Palestine Action organization said that its members were able to infiltrate the Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire and also leave undetected.

From this base, flights depart daily to the UK Air Force base at Akrotiri in Cyprus. From Cyprus, British planes collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza, the pro-Palestinian activists said in a statement. Share

To carry out the attack on the RAF, they used converted fire extinguishers to spray red paint into the turbine engines of two Airbus Voyager aircraft, and also caused additional damage with crowbars.

Red paint, symbolizing the spilled Palestinian blood, was also sprayed on the runway, and a Palestinian flag was left in place. Share

BREAKING: Palestine Action break into RAF Brize Norton and damage two military aircrafts.



Flights depart daily from the base to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.



From Cyprus, British planes collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/zzmFqGKW8N — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) June 20, 2025

The eloquent fact remains that both activists were able to avoid detention and escape from security.