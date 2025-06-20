Watch: Pro-Palestinian activists storm British air force base
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: Pro-Palestinian activists storm British air force base

Part of the British Air Force suffered damage
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Pro-Palestinian activists claim that they were able to break into a Royal Air Force base in central England on June 20 and also damaged two military aircraft.

Points of attention

  • Despite the attack, the activists managed to avoid detention and escape from security, raising concerns about the base's security measures.
  • The British Ministry of Defense has not officially responded to the events, leaving questions about the repercussions for the activists and the security implications at the RAF base.

Part of the British Air Force suffered damage

The Palestine Action organization said that its members were able to infiltrate the Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire and also leave undetected.

From this base, flights depart daily to the UK Air Force base at Akrotiri in Cyprus. From Cyprus, British planes collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza, the pro-Palestinian activists said in a statement.

To carry out the attack on the RAF, they used converted fire extinguishers to spray red paint into the turbine engines of two Airbus Voyager aircraft, and also caused additional damage with crowbars.

Red paint, symbolizing the spilled Palestinian blood, was also sprayed on the runway, and a Palestinian flag was left in place.

The eloquent fact remains that both activists were able to avoid detention and escape from security.

So far, representatives of the British Ministry of Defense have not officially responded to these events.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin Didn't Stand Up for Iran — Insider Data
Putin betrayed another ally
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Iran launches missile attack on Israel, injuring about 40 people
Beersheba
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has chosen a new deadline for Iran
The White House
Trump is in no hurry to make a decision on Iran

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?