Dozens of protests that erupted in Slovakia against Prime Minister Robert Fico's pro-Russian policies took place in nearly 30 cities across the country. According to the latest figures, about 100,000 people joined them.

What's happening in Slovakia?

Journalists draw attention to the fact that on January 24, people took to the streets in almost 30 Slovak cities under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe."

Slovaks do not hide that they are outraged by the policy of the Robert Fico government towards rapprochement with the aggressor country Russia.

Bratislava hlási: Slovensko je Európa



Preplnené Námestie slobody je dôkazom, že obyvatelia hlavného mesta túžia žiť skutočne slobodne, nie v područí moskaľov a ich kolaborantov. pic.twitter.com/aKFCIjGNHZ — Aktuálne o Ukrajine (@oukrajine) January 24, 2025

What is important to understand is that rallies were also held in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Ireland.

According to the latest data, about 100,000 people gathered across Slovakia. Organizers emphasize that the rallies were peaceful and without riots.

In addition, it is noted that more than 10 thousand people gathered in the city of Banská Bystrica, about 5 thousand in Trenčín and Žilina, about 4 thousand in Poprad and Nitra, and about a thousand fewer people came to the demonstration in Trnava.

Bratislava „za evropské Slovensko“, 24. ledna 2025 pic.twitter.com/3JRCV98IKW — Filip Harzer (@HarzerF) January 24, 2025

Fico is afraid of the Slovak “Maidan”

As early as January 21, the Prime Minister of Slovakia began claiming that the country's opposition forces were allegedly planning to organize riots and occupy government buildings.

According to Robert Fico, he received such information from the Slovak Information Service (SIS).

The pro-Russian politician began to complain that the Slovak opposition "really wants" to call for Maidan, planning to use the moment after the next parliamentary elections to do so.

However, Fico did not want to disclose the details of the report.

In a normal democratic state that respects the rule of law, security forces take action because it is a violation of the law, and in some cases even a violation of the Criminal Code. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

It is worth noting that opposition forces denied preparing the riots.