Watch: Russian drone found in central Moldova

In the central part of Moldova, in the Sinzherei district, a drone similar to the Russian "Gerbera" was found in a field.

Moldovan resident finds Russian drone

This was announced by the head of the village of Pepeni, Oleg Cherney, who posted photos of the drone on Facebook.

The village head noted that the drone was similar to those that had flown in Moldovan airspace in the past. He added that experts would evaluate the drone and provide their conclusions.

He urged local residents not to touch drones if they are found in the future, and to notify authorities of any findings.

A video posted on the village's official page says the drone was found in a field between the villages of Pepeni and Kopaceni. A local resident loaded the drone onto a tractor, thinking it was a toy, and brought it to Pepeni.

The village of Pepeni is located in the central part of Moldova.

Over the past week, Russian UAVs have flown into Moldovan skies at least twice, and in one case, on November 25, six of them. One of them "landed" on the roof of a building in the countryside.

One of the drones was displayed on the steps of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before the Russian ambassador was summoned.