Watch: Russian oil depot on fire in Kuban

On the night of February 5, a powerful “blow” thundered again in the territory of the aggressor country of Russia — drones attacked another enemy oil depot.
Points of attention
- A drone attack took place on the Albashneft oil depot in the Kuban.
- Local residents heard explosions and filmed the massive fire, after which video evidence of the event was published online.
- Local authorities do not recognize the real consequences of the attack.
Drone attack on Russia on February 5 — what is known
According to local residents, drones attacked the Albashneft oil depot in the Kuban at night.
People claim to have heard powerful explosions, followed by a large-scale fire.
Video evidence that a new “cotton” has begun in Russia has already been published online.
Subsequently, local authorities began to claim that the drone attack had been repelled.
According to them, the wreckage of the UAV fell “into an empty tank with oil residue,” although the video indicates the opposite.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that last night, air defense forces destroyed four Ukrainian drones:
two UAVs — over the territory of the Kursk region,
two — over the Belgorod region.
