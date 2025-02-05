Watch: Russian oil depot on fire in Kuban

On the night of February 5, a powerful “blow” thundered again in the territory of the aggressor country of Russia — drones attacked another enemy oil depot.

Drone attack on Russia on February 5 — what is known

According to local residents, drones attacked the Albashneft oil depot in the Kuban at night.

People claim to have heard powerful explosions, followed by a large-scale fire.

Video evidence that a new “cotton” has begun in Russia has already been published online.

Subsequently, local authorities began to claim that the drone attack had been repelled.

According to them, the wreckage of the UAV fell “into an empty tank with oil residue,” although the video indicates the opposite.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that last night, air defense forces destroyed four Ukrainian drones: