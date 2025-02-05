Watch: Russian oil depot on fire in Kuban
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: Russian oil depot on fire in Kuban

Drone attack on Russia on February 5 - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of February 5, a powerful “blow” thundered again in the territory of the aggressor country of Russia — drones attacked another enemy oil depot.

Points of attention

  • A drone attack took place on the Albashneft oil depot in the Kuban.
  • Local residents heard explosions and filmed the massive fire, after which video evidence of the event was published online.
  • Local authorities do not recognize the real consequences of the attack.

Drone attack on Russia on February 5 — what is known

According to local residents, drones attacked the Albashneft oil depot in the Kuban at night.

People claim to have heard powerful explosions, followed by a large-scale fire.

Video evidence that a new “cotton” has begun in Russia has already been published online.

Subsequently, local authorities began to claim that the drone attack had been repelled.

According to them, the wreckage of the UAV fell “into an empty tank with oil residue,” although the video indicates the opposite.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that last night, air defense forces destroyed four Ukrainian drones:

  • two UAVs — over the territory of the Kursk region,

  • two — over the Belgorod region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian soldiers attacked Kherson and injured civilians
Roman Mrochko
Russians are terrorizing Kherson again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 5, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and over 100 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 4-5 - first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?