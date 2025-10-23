Watch: Russians complain about "cotton" after drone attack in Ryazan region

In the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the enterprises due to falling debris from a UAV on the night of October 23. Local publications write that the Ryazan Oil Refinery is on fire.

Drones attacked the Ryazan refinery: what is known

The fire was initially reported by local residents. Later, the governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, confirmed that the fire was caused by falling drone debris at a company, the name of which he did not specify.

Tonight, air defense systems destroyed 14 UAVs over the territory of the Ryazan region. Falling debris caused a fire on the territory of one enterprise. According to preliminary information, there are no victims, material damage is being assessed. Emergency services are working on the scene.

Local residents reported explosions in the area of the refinery and Diaghilev airfield.