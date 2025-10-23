Watch: Russians complain about "cotton" after drone attack in Ryazan region

In the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the enterprises due to falling debris from a UAV on the night of October 23. Local publications write that the Ryazan Oil Refinery is on fire.
Points of attention
- A drone attack at Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan region of Russia resulted in a fire on the enterprise's premises.
- The governor of Ryazan confirmed that drone debris caused the fire, leading to the destruction of 14 drones.
- Emergency services are on-site assessing material damage, while air defense systems destroyed 14 UAVs over the Ryazan region.
Drones attacked the Ryazan refinery: what is known
The fire was initially reported by local residents. Later, the governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, confirmed that the fire was caused by falling drone debris at a company, the name of which he did not specify.
Tonight, air defense systems destroyed 14 UAVs over the territory of the Ryazan region. Falling debris caused a fire on the territory of one enterprise. According to preliminary information, there are no victims, material damage is being assessed. Emergency services are working on the scene.
Local residents reported explosions in the area of the refinery and Diaghilev airfield.
The Ryazan Oil Refinery belongs to Rosneft. It is one of the top five largest refineries in Russia. The Ukrainian military has attacked the plant several times since March 2024.
