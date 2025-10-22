Watch: Russians complain about explosions in Kopeysk amid drone attack

On the evening of October 22, loud explosions were heard in the city of Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia. The city is currently under attack by drones.
Points of attention
- The city of Kopeysk in Russia experienced a drone attack resulting in loud explosions and a factory fire.
- Local authorities confirmed the involvement of drones in the incident, leading to casualties.
- The Plastmass plant, known for producing ammunition for various artillery types, was targeted in the attack.
Factory on fire in Kopeysk after drone strike
An explosion occurred at a factory in Kopeysk, in the Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation.
Local publications write that the city is under attack by "good" drones.
This is probably the Plastmass plant, which produces ammunition for barrel artillery, naval artillery, tank and self-propelled guns.
The plant's products cover calibers from ~76 mm to ~152 mm.
