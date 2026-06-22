Watch: Russians complain about missile strike on Voronezh

On the morning of June 22, missiles hit a semiconductor device factory in Voronezh. A huge fire broke out at the “arrival” site.

“Bavovna” in Voronezh: what is known

Around 12:00, Russians began complaining and posting videos of the “arrivals” of missiles in Voronezh.

This is about a missile strike, previously carried out by Storm Shadow missiles, on the Voronezh Semiconductor Device Plant.

The plant produces transistors, diodes, microcircuits, and power modules that are used in onboard control systems for Russian missiles (including Iskanders and Calibers), as well as in radar stations and air defense systems (e.g., S-400).

“Cotton” in Voronezh