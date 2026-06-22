Watch: Russians complain about missile strike on Voronezh
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Watch: Russians complain about missile strike on Voronezh

bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of June 22, missiles hit a semiconductor device factory in Voronezh. A huge fire broke out at the “arrival” site.

Points of attention

  • Missiles hit a semiconductor plant in Voronezh, causing significant damage.
  • Russian complaints and videos indicate a missile strike, possibly by Storm Shadow missiles.
  • The plant produces components for Russian missiles and air defense systems and is subject to sanctions by many countries.

“Bavovna” in Voronezh: what is known

Around 12:00, Russians began complaining and posting videos of the “arrivals” of missiles in Voronezh.

This is about a missile strike, previously carried out by Storm Shadow missiles, on the Voronezh Semiconductor Device Plant.

The plant produces transistors, diodes, microcircuits, and power modules that are used in onboard control systems for Russian missiles (including Iskanders and Calibers), as well as in radar stations and air defense systems (e.g., S-400).

“Cotton” in Voronezh

Included in the sanctions lists of many countries.

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