Watch: Russians complain about the attack of drones on the airfield in Lipetsk

On October 26, Ukrainian drones probably attacked the airfield in Lipetsk, Russia. The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced the downing of four UAVs over the region.
The drones probably attacked the airfield in Lipetsk
The governor of the Lipetsk region, Ihor Artamonov, announced the attack on the city. Allegedly, all drones were shot down by local air defense.
Air defense forces work in Lipetsk and the region. There are downed UAVs. Representatives of the special services went to the crash site. Detection and suppression systems are in a state of readiness.
In his Telegram channel, he repeatedly emphasized the aerial alarm and the allegedly downed drones, but did not mention anything about the consequences of the attack.
At the same time, local residents reported a UAV attack on the airfield in Lipetsk.
The corresponding video was also made public by the head of the CSDP of the NSDC, Andriy Kovalenko.
The General Staff disclosed the details of the attack on the military airfield of the Russia
Ukraine attacked "Lypetsk-2" in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation. Russian Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 fighters are based at the airfield.
According to the military, on the night of October 20, the infrastructure of the military airfield "Lypetsk-2" in the Lypetsk region of the Russian Federation was damaged by fire.
In particular, the target was ammunition depots, storage places for fuel and lubricants, and aviation equipment. It is known that Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft of the enemy's aerospace forces are based at the airfield.
