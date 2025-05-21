Watch: Russians complained about drone attacks in Moscow and the region

Drones attacked the Russian capital, Moscow, on the afternoon of May 21. The "Carpet" plan was being announced in the city, and the airports were not working.

Moscow and the region were attacked by drones

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Russian air defense allegedly repelled an attack by three drones heading towards Moscow.

The Ministry of Defense's air defense forces repelled an attack by three drones flying towards Moscow. Emergency services are working at the site of the debris.

Russian Telegram channels are reporting that at least two drones were shot down in the Domodedovo area. The Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports were implementing the "Carpet" plan, which led to delays in departing and arriving flights.

The restrictions were introduced to ensure the safety of civil aviation flights, said Rosaviatsia representative Artem Korenyako. Share

And videos of live events where drones were allegedly shot down appeared online.

Russian air defense also shot down a drone, causing its debris to fall on the territory of a kindergarten in Domodedovo. This left a huge “funnel” there. There were no injuries.