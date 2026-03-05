Watch: Russians in Saratov and Engels complained about a massive drone attack

The night of March 5 became a real test for Russian strategic facilities in the Saratov region amid drone attacks.

“Bavovna” in Saratov and Engels: what is known

More than sixty powerful explosions thundered over Saratov and Engels, where the strategic aviation airfield is located.

While local authorities are trying to calm the population, fires are burning in the region, and some areas are left without electricity.

The drone attack began around 11:00 p.m. and lasted for several hours. According to eyewitnesses, the sky over the cities literally "glowed" from explosions and air defense work, but it was not possible to avoid the incoming flights.

Local residents counted at least 60 detonations.

A large-scale fire broke out in one of the districts of Saratov, which could not be contained for several hours.

Both cities were partially left without power due to damage to transmission lines.

The governor of the region, Roman Busargin, has already called this attack “the most massive in a year.” According to official data, civilian infrastructure was damaged and three people were injured.

Although the Russian Defense Ministry announced that 48 drones were shot down, it is likely that this attack was effective. The Saratov oil refinery and the Engels-2 airfield were under attack.