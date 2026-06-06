Watch: SOF drones monitor another logistics route of the occupiers to Crimea

The Ukrainian military has taken tight fire control over one of the most important logistical routes of the Russian invaders in the south. This has significantly undermined the enemy group's support.

The SOF blocked the occupiers' logistical route to Crimea

This is reported by the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Forces named after Prince Svyatoslav the Brave.

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the SSR have established air control over a section of the land route along which the occupation forces are heading to temporarily occupied Crimea. Share

Special forces strike drones are systematically destroying enemy equipment and destroying logistical nodes on the key Melitopol-Chongar route.

As a result of the successful actions of our units, logistics in terms of supplying the Russian army and fuel to the peninsula have already been significantly complicated.

Recently, the situation with the provision of temporarily occupied Crimea has significantly deteriorated, turning the peninsula into a de facto frontline zone.

Due to regular strikes by Ukrainian drones on Russian oil refineries and oil depots on the peninsula, strict restrictions and gasoline coupons have been introduced.

According to experts, large-scale attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on fuel infrastructure have already led to the fact that oil refining volumes in Russia have fallen to approximately the level of the 2009 crisis, and limits on fuel sales have even spread to gas stations in Moscow and St. Petersburg.