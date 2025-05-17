Watch: Syrsky announced the destruction of over 1,100 Russian army tanks since the beginning of 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Syrsky announced the destruction of over 1,100 Russian army tanks since the beginning of 2025

CinC AF of Ukraine
a tank
Читати українською

Since the beginning of 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 1,159 Russian tanks and 2,510 armored combat vehicles.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces, led by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, have successfully destroyed 1,159 Russian army tanks since the beginning of 2025.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have also dismantled 2,510 armored combat vehicles, showcasing their resilience and strength in repelling attacks by the occupiers.
  • Oleksandr Syrsky emphasizes the continuous efforts of Ukrainian soldiers in destroying enemy equipment, as evident from the significant number of destroyed tanks and combat vehicles this year.

The AFU destroyed 1,159 Russian tanks

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

Since the beginning of this year alone, the Defense Forces have hit over a thousand occupier tanks (1,159) and more than two and a half thousand armored combat vehicles (2,510).

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Syrsky stressed that Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy the occupiers' equipment, and published a video with episodes of the destruction of enemy vehicles.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front and losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of May 13, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU revealed the losses of the Russian army at the front — infographics
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of May 16, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?