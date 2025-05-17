Watch: Syrsky announced the destruction of over 1,100 Russian army tanks since the beginning of 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 1,159 Russian tanks and 2,510 armored combat vehicles.

The AFU destroyed 1,159 Russian tanks

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

Since the beginning of this year alone, the Defense Forces have hit over a thousand occupier tanks (1,159) and more than two and a half thousand armored combat vehicles (2,510). Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Syrsky stressed that Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy the occupiers' equipment, and published a video with episodes of the destruction of enemy vehicles.