Since the beginning of 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 1,159 Russian tanks and 2,510 armored combat vehicles.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces, led by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, have successfully destroyed 1,159 Russian army tanks since the beginning of 2025.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have also dismantled 2,510 armored combat vehicles, showcasing their resilience and strength in repelling attacks by the occupiers.
- Oleksandr Syrsky emphasizes the continuous efforts of Ukrainian soldiers in destroying enemy equipment, as evident from the significant number of destroyed tanks and combat vehicles this year.
The AFU destroyed 1,159 Russian tanks
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.
Syrsky stressed that Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy the occupiers' equipment, and published a video with episodes of the destruction of enemy vehicles.
