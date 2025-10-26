Watch: the AFU cleared Yegorivka from Russian DRGs in the Oleksandrivka direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: the AFU cleared Yegorivka from Russian DRGs in the Oleksandrivka direction

AFU StratCom
AFU
Читати українською

Fighters of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" cleared the village of Yegorivka in the Oleksandrivka direction from Russian invaders and raised the national flag of Ukraine there.

Points of attention

  • The 425th separate assault regiment 'Skelya' triumphantly cleared the village of Yegorivka in the Oleksandrivka direction from Russian invaders, signaling a significant victory for the Ukrainian military.
  • Video footage released by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showcases the combat prowess of the 'Skelya' regiment, highlighting the destruction of dozens of invaders during the operation.
  • The successful operation concluded with the installation of the Ukrainian flag in Yegorivka, symbolizing the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty in the liberated village.

The AFU cleared Yehorivka of DRG

This was reported by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and released a video of the combat work of the "Skelya" regiment.

In the video, the military noted that dozens of invaders were destroyed in the village itself and on the approaches to it. There is no enemy in Yegorivka.

After the cleanup, the Ukrainian flag was raised in the village.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces clear Pokrovsk of Russian DRGs
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Mopping up in Donetsk region. The General Staff announced the successes of the AFU on several fronts
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: fighters of the SSSU destroyed a Russian DRG in the Kursk direction
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian border guards

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?