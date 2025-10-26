Watch: the AFU cleared Yegorivka from Russian DRGs in the Oleksandrivka direction

Fighters of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" cleared the village of Yegorivka in the Oleksandrivka direction from Russian invaders and raised the national flag of Ukraine there.
The AFU cleared Yehorivka of DRG
This was reported by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and released a video of the combat work of the "Skelya" regiment.
In the video, the military noted that dozens of invaders were destroyed in the village itself and on the approaches to it. There is no enemy in Yegorivka.
After the cleanup, the Ukrainian flag was raised in the village.
