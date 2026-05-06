Watch: the Raid unmanned systems regiment hit 3 Russian air defense systems

In the first six days of May, fighters of the 413th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Reid" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit two "Pantsir-S1" air defense systems and one "Tunguska" missile-gun complex of the Russian invaders at a considerable distance from the line of contact.

New “bavovna” from the “Raid” regiment: what is known

The regiment announced this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

In the first six days of May 2026, fighters of the 413th Raid Regiment found and hit three Russian air defense systems, including two Pantsir-S1 complexes and one Tunguska missile-cannon complex.

As the military noted, all targets were hit at a considerable distance from the line of contact, using Ukrainian-made "middle-strike" kamikaze drones.