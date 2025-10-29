Watch: the Ukrainian Navy received new Combat Boat 90 boats from Sweden and Norway

The Ukrainian Navy has received Combat Boat 90 boats from Sweden and Norway. Such boats are already in service with the Ukrainian Navy, and now there are even more of them - a full division based on this equipment has appeared.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Navy has received new Combat Boat 90 boats from Sweden and Norway, which will make the Ukrainian fleet even more powerful.
- CB90 boats are high-speed, maneuverable and reliable, designed to perform a variety of tasks from landing to patrol.
- The equipment meets the requirements of modern warfare at sea, and the crews have been fully trained to effectively use the boats.
Ukraine received new boats from Norway and Sweden
This was reported by the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Oleksiy Neizhpapa.
The CB90 is one of the best boats in the world and is used by many countries, including NATO member states. It is fast, maneuverable and reliable. It is designed to perform a variety of tasks: from landing personnel and coastal defense to patrolling and protecting civilian shipping.
The boats are equipped in accordance with the requirements of modern warfare at sea, and the crews have undergone full training to effectively use all the capabilities of the equipment.
