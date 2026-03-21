Watch: thousands protest against Babis government policies in Prague

On March 21, a protest rally of thousands of people against the rule of the government of Andrej Babiš is taking place in the capital of the Czech Republic.
Points of attention
- Thousands of Czechs protested against the government of Andrej Babiš in Prague, expressing concerns about the threat to democracy and the oligarchization of society.
- The opposition criticized the government's funding plans for the media and defense, labeling them as impractical and detrimental to the country.
Czechs protest against the policies of the Babis government
The action entitled "We will not let our future be stolen" was organized in the Letna district by the association "A Million Moments for Democracy".
The opposition criticizes the government's plans to change the funding of state media, cut defense spending, and downplay the Russian threat.
The arrogance of the authorities is growing, the state is turning into a cash cow, and extremist politicians are taking our country hostage. This is happening faster than you think. If we do not want to end up in the same position as Slovakia and Hungary, we must resist this while there is still time.
One of the reasons for the protest was the Babis government's proposed law on "foreign agents", which provides for a wide scope of application and large fines. Critics believe that the law is aimed at human rights NGOs and effectively duplicates the corresponding Russian legislative norm.
According to organizers' estimates, the number of participants in the action is up to 400,000 people, local media reported.
The government led by Andrej Babis has been operating in the Czech Republic since late autumn 2025.
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