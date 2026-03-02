Watch: three US fighter jets crash in Kuwait
Watch: three US fighter jets crash in Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said that Iranian strikes on March 2 downed several US military aircraft. US Central Command says the planes were shot down by friendly fire from Kuwaiti air defenses.

Points of attention

  • Three US military aircraft crashed in Kuwait due to friendly fire during Iranian strikes, with all crew members surviving the incident.
  • Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense initiated search and rescue operations to evacuate the crews and provide medical treatment to the personnel.

Kuwait plane crash: what is known

An official representative of the Ministry of Defense stated that several American military aircraft crashed on the morning of March 2, but all crew members managed to survive.

He explained that relevant authorities immediately launched search and rescue operations, evacuated the crews and took them to the hospital for health checks and necessary medical care. According to him, their condition is stable.

The Defense Ministry representative also noted that direct coordination with friendly American forces took place regarding the circumstances of the incident and joint technical measures were taken.

The competent authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the causes of the incident.

Earlier, a video of a fighter jet that crashed near the US Ali Al-Salem air base in Kuwait appeared online.

The footage shows the fighter jet burning and falling, and then the pilot descending to the ground with a parachute.

U.S. Central Command later said the planes appeared to have come under friendly fire from Kuwaiti air defenses while repelling Iranian strikes. All six American pilots ejected safely and are in stable condition.

