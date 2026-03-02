Watch: three US fighter jets crash in Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said that Iranian strikes on March 2 downed several US military aircraft. US Central Command says the planes were shot down by friendly fire from Kuwaiti air defenses.

Kuwait plane crash: what is known

An official representative of the Ministry of Defense stated that several American military aircraft crashed on the morning of March 2, but all crew members managed to survive.

He explained that relevant authorities immediately launched search and rescue operations, evacuated the crews and took them to the hospital for health checks and necessary medical care. According to him, their condition is stable.

The Defense Ministry representative also noted that direct coordination with friendly American forces took place regarding the circumstances of the incident and joint technical measures were taken.

The competent authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the causes of the incident. Share

Earlier, a video of a fighter jet that crashed near the US Ali Al-Salem air base in Kuwait appeared online.

UPDATE: Based on shared footage online, it appears two separate F-15 jets may have crashed — one fully engulfed in flames, the other with fire visible near the right engine only.



This could explain Kuwait’s announcement that several jets crashed.



H/T: azyakancokkacan pic.twitter.com/Y07E0ke0cl — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 2, 2026

The footage shows the fighter jet burning and falling, and then the pilot descending to the ground with a parachute.

U.S. Central Command later said the planes appeared to have come under friendly fire from Kuwaiti air defenses while repelling Iranian strikes. All six American pilots ejected safely and are in stable condition.