Watch: "Total horror." Large-scale fires and hurricanes hit Siberia
Category
World
Publication date

Watch: "Total horror." Large-scale fires and hurricanes hit Siberia

What is known about the situation in Siberia?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Wildfires have broken out in Siberia, Russia, and are rapidly spreading to homes. Against this backdrop, local authorities have urged residents to help put out the fires on their own.

Points of attention

  • Residents in Siberia, including in Minusinsk, Krasnoyarsk, Kuzbass, and the Altai Territory, are dealing with mass power outages amidst the crisis.
  • The severe hurricane in Siberia has exacerbated the situation, with evacuations being called for in some neighborhoods to ensure safety.

What is known about the situation in Siberia?

According to the latest data, a severe hurricane has caused a rapid spread of landscape fires in Siberia.

In Minusinsk, authorities called on residents of one of the neighborhoods to evacuate.

Total horror in Zaimka, fire surrounds the village. People are asking for help, — reports the channel "Overheard in Minusinsk."

Against this background, the head of the Kalinin Village Council of the Ust-Abakan District of the republic, Ivan Sazhyn, called on everyone who can help to take shovels and brooms and fight the fire.

In addition, the region is reporting power and water outages in some areas.

In Krasnoyarsk, mass power outages have also begun in several areas. There is a wall of fire on the highway to the airport.

Residents of Kuzbass and the Altai Territory are also reporting massive power outages.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is happening in the Belgorod region — data from General Kavola
Kavoli described the situation in the Belgorod region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. The General Staff of the AFU exposed the lies of the Russians
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff responded to Russia's new lie
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russia complains about attack by dozens of drones
“Bavovna” in Russia on April 5 — what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?