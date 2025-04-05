Watch: "Total horror." Large-scale fires and hurricanes hit Siberia

Wildfires have broken out in Siberia, Russia, and are rapidly spreading to homes. Against this backdrop, local authorities have urged residents to help put out the fires on their own.
Points of attention
- Residents in Siberia, including in Minusinsk, Krasnoyarsk, Kuzbass, and the Altai Territory, are dealing with mass power outages amidst the crisis.
- The severe hurricane in Siberia has exacerbated the situation, with evacuations being called for in some neighborhoods to ensure safety.
What is known about the situation in Siberia?
According to the latest data, a severe hurricane has caused a rapid spread of landscape fires in Siberia.
In Minusinsk, authorities called on residents of one of the neighborhoods to evacuate.
Against this background, the head of the Kalinin Village Council of the Ust-Abakan District of the republic, Ivan Sazhyn, called on everyone who can help to take shovels and brooms and fight the fire.
In addition, the region is reporting power and water outages in some areas.
Residents of Kuzbass and the Altai Territory are also reporting massive power outages.
More on the topic
