Watch: "Total horror." Large-scale fires and hurricanes hit Siberia

Wildfires have broken out in Siberia, Russia, and are rapidly spreading to homes. Against this backdrop, local authorities have urged residents to help put out the fires on their own.

What is known about the situation in Siberia?

According to the latest data, a severe hurricane has caused a rapid spread of landscape fires in Siberia.

In Minusinsk, authorities called on residents of one of the neighborhoods to evacuate.

Total horror in Zaimka, fire surrounds the village. People are asking for help, — reports the channel "Overheard in Minusinsk." Share

Against this background, the head of the Kalinin Village Council of the Ust-Abakan District of the republic, Ivan Sazhyn, called on everyone who can help to take shovels and brooms and fight the fire.

In addition, the region is reporting power and water outages in some areas.

In Krasnoyarsk, mass power outages have also begun in several areas. There is a wall of fire on the highway to the airport. Share

Residents of Kuzbass and the Altai Territory are also reporting massive power outages.