Watch: Trump bragged about a "gold card" for foreigners with his face

US President Donald Trump proudly showed reporters aboard his Air Force One plane a $5 million "gold card" with his image, which wealthy foreigners can obtain.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump proudly introduced a $5 million “gold card” program aimed at granting residency in the US to foreign investors.
- The “gold card” system is an update to the EB-5 visa program, offering individuals the opportunity to obtain a green card through significant investments in the US economy.
- The initiative has sparked debates between supporters who believe it can bring capital to the US and critics who argue that focusing on attracting skilled talent should be the priority.
Trump flaunted his “gold card”
Trump's proposed "gold card" program would grant residency in the US to individuals who invest $5 million in the country.
Back in February, Trump announced plans to start selling "gold cards" that would grant privileges to foreigners with "big pockets." Trump said at the time that Russian oligarchs could be eligible to buy such a card.
Donald Trump Truth Social 4/03/25 06:22 PM pic.twitter.com/4vMINz1W8w— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 4, 2025
Trump claimed that he was the first buyer of the card and explained that it would likely "be released in less than two weeks."
The "golden card" system is based on an update to the EB-5 visa program, which gives foreign citizens who have invested about $1 million in the United States the opportunity to obtain a green card, which differs from a visa in that it allows permanent residence and opens the way to citizenship.
Unlike certain visas that tie foreigners to specific jobs, green cards give migrants flexibility in choosing where to work.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-