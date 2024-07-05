Watch: Ukrainian border guards conduct drills on M113 personnel carriers

Ukrainian border guards have already started training on M113 armored personnel carriers. Recently, Ukraine received them from Lithuania.

Border guards share footage of drills on M113 personnel carriers

In the video, one of the border guards with the call sign "Koshchei" talks about the advantages of the armoured personnel carrier. In particular, the M113 helps with the evacuation of the wounded at the front, delivers ammunition and manpower to the positions

He noted that the M113 is quite easy to drive despite its large size. According to the border guard, one of the advantages is also the speed of the armoured personnel carrier.

What is known about M113

In 1960, the US Army adopted the M113 tracked armoured personnel carrier. This carrier is capable of independently overcoming water obstacles and is used to transport troops in active combat zones.

Ukraine received the first M113 back in April 2022 from the States, later from Denmark. And already in June 2024, Lithuania handed over M113.

The M113 armoured personnel carrier is one of the most widespread combat vehicles in the world. It has been in service since 1960 and is currently in service with 44 countries. 80 thousand units in more than 40 modifications were produced for over half a century. The current base model is the M113A2MK1.

Characteristics of M113: