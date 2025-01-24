Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces Attack One of Russia's Largest Refineries

On the night of January 24, Ukrainian defenders were able to strike enemy targets involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.
Points of attention
- The affected enterprises produce components for strategically important enemy equipment.
- A large-scale drone attack on Russia has caused the suspension of airport operations.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense is again lying that their air defense was able to destroy all the drones.
Ukrainian soldiers conducted a new successful operation
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of January 24, 2025, struck objects involved in providing support to the Russian occupation army.
As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the production facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and at the Ryazan oil pumping station.
Moreover, the Ukrainian defenders managed to hit the Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Bryansk.
What is important to understand is that this is one of the main enterprises in the microelectronics industry of the aggressor country.
As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes, the results of the defeat are currently being clarified.
How Russia comments on Ukraine's new attack
On the night of January 23, a large-scale drone attack began on the aggressor country Russia. The capital Moscow, occupied Crimea, and many other regions were under attack.
Against this background, the Russian authorities announced the suspension of operations at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, as well as Vnukovo.
In total, 121 drones were involved in the attack.
The Russian Ministry of Defense once again began to fantasize that they had all been intercepted and destroyed, in particular:
37 — over the territory of the Bryansk region,
20 — over the territory of the Ryazan region,
17 — over the territory of the Kursk region,
17 — over the territory of the Saratov region,
7 — over the territory of Rostov region,
6 — over the territory of the Moscow region,
6 — over the territory of the Belgorod region,
3 — over the territory of the Voronezh region,
2 — over the territory of the Tula region,
2 — over the territory of the Oryol region,
2 — over the territory of the Lipetsk region,
one over occupied Crimea,
one over Moscow.
