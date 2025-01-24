Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces Attack One of Russia's Largest Refineries

On the night of January 24, Ukrainian defenders were able to strike enemy targets involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

Ukrainian soldiers conducted a new successful operation

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of January 24, 2025, struck objects involved in providing support to the Russian occupation army.

As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the production facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and at the Ryazan oil pumping station.

Moreover, the Ukrainian defenders managed to hit the Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Bryansk.

What is important to understand is that this is one of the main enterprises in the microelectronics industry of the aggressor country.

The plant produces a wide range of microcircuits and components used in strategically important weapons systems. In particular, in the Topol-M and Bulava missile complexes, the S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as in the on-board electronics of combat aircraft.

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes, the results of the defeat are currently being clarified.

The systematic and targeted destruction of facilities that supply the Russian occupation army with fuel and lubricants and military equipment will continue until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped. What will happen next...

How Russia comments on Ukraine's new attack

On the night of January 23, a large-scale drone attack began on the aggressor country Russia. The capital Moscow, occupied Crimea, and many other regions were under attack.

Against this background, the Russian authorities announced the suspension of operations at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, as well as Vnukovo.

In total, 121 drones were involved in the attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defense once again began to fantasize that they had all been intercepted and destroyed, in particular: