Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces foiled an attempt to storm the occupiers near Chasovy Yar

The Ukrainian Defense Forces thwarted a massive breakthrough attempt by Russian troops in the Chasovye Yar area of Donetsk region.
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- The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully thwarted a massive breakthrough attempt by Russian troops near Chasovy Yar in the Donetsk region.
- The armed forces utilized a combination of intelligence, drones, artillery, and infantry to repel the invaders who used armored vehicles and motor vehicles.
The AFU completely defeated the invaders near Chasov Yar
The 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported this on Facebook, publishing a video of combat work.
The occupiers made a breakthrough in the 24th brigade's lane. They used 5 armored personnel carriers, a tank, 10 motorcycles, and ATVs. Our intelligence, drones, artillery, and infantry worked together. The breakthrough was thwarted. The enemy had no success.
At this time, it has been confirmed that the Russian invaders lost six people killed and six wounded.
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