The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on the morning of June 5 the defeat of Iskander missile systems in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the successful strike on Iskander missile systems in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.
- Effective intelligence and coordinated efforts with the Security Service of Ukraine led to the avoidance of civilian casualties during the operation.
- Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 3 Iskander anti-tank guided missiles and thwarted a potential strike on a Ukrainian settlement.
Today, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces, launched a missile strike on the area of concentration of a unit of the Russian missile forces.
A unit of the 26th missile brigade of the Russian troops, from the area of the city of Klintsy, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, attempted to strike one of the Ukrainian settlements. Probably Kyiv.
Thanks to effective reconnaissance and as a result of the coordinated work of units of the Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine, the targets were successfully hit.
The results of the lesion are being clarified.
The effective and timely combat work of the Ukrainian defenders allowed to avoid casualties among the civilian population.
