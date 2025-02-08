Watch: Ukrainian military drones damaged a Russian Mi-8 helicopter near Toretsk
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian military drones damaged a Russian Mi-8 helicopter near Toretsk

Mi-8
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian defenders, during the destruction of a Russian Su-25 fighter jet near Toretsk, prevented an enemy Mi-8 from taking away the pilot of the plane. The helicopter was hit by drones.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders prevented the evacuation of a Russian Su-25 pilot by damaging a Mi-8 helicopter near Toretsk.
  • The Ukrainian military showcased their skills and efficiency by using drones to damage enemy equipment during the operation.
  • The 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 57th Air Defense Brigade prevented the Mi-8 helicopter from evacuating the pilot of the downed Su-25, showcasing their strategic prowess.

Soldiers of the 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade damaged an enemy helicopter near Toretsk

On the outskirts of Toretsk, the anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 57th Air Defense Brigade of the Igla District sent a Russian Su-25 to permanent parking.

The Mi-8 helicopter tried to evacuate the pilot, but here too it failed — our FPV calculations of the RV and BBps operators prevented it from doing so.

As a result, the helicopter limped back and needed significant repairs.

The pilot of the enemy Su-25 was left abandoned. Apparently, not Russian, because, as is known: “Russians do not abandon their own. Whoever is abandoned is not one of their own.”

Our guys have once again shown that Russian aircraft regularly fly down, so the occupiers' dreams of air supremacy always end the same way: on the ground.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
For the first time in the world. GUR fighters destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter with a naval drone — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
For the first time in the world. GUR fighters destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter with a naval drone — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian Mi-8 downed. DIU published interception
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russian Mi-8 hit by Ukrainian drone
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-25 in the Toretsk direction
a Russian plane

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?