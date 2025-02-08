Ukrainian defenders, during the destruction of a Russian Su-25 fighter jet near Toretsk, prevented an enemy Mi-8 from taking away the pilot of the plane. The helicopter was hit by drones.

Soldiers of the 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade damaged an enemy helicopter near Toretsk

On the outskirts of Toretsk, the anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 57th Air Defense Brigade of the Igla District sent a Russian Su-25 to permanent parking.

The Mi-8 helicopter tried to evacuate the pilot, but here too it failed — our FPV calculations of the RV and BBps operators prevented it from doing so.

As a result, the helicopter limped back and needed significant repairs.

The pilot of the enemy Su-25 was left abandoned. Apparently, not Russian, because, as is known: "Russians do not abandon their own. Whoever is abandoned is not one of their own."