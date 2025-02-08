Ukrainian defenders, during the destruction of a Russian Su-25 fighter jet near Toretsk, prevented an enemy Mi-8 from taking away the pilot of the plane. The helicopter was hit by drones.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders prevented the evacuation of a Russian Su-25 pilot by damaging a Mi-8 helicopter near Toretsk.
- The Ukrainian military showcased their skills and efficiency by using drones to damage enemy equipment during the operation.
- The 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 57th Air Defense Brigade prevented the Mi-8 helicopter from evacuating the pilot of the downed Su-25, showcasing their strategic prowess.
Soldiers of the 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade damaged an enemy helicopter near Toretsk
On the outskirts of Toretsk, the anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 57th Air Defense Brigade of the Igla District sent a Russian Su-25 to permanent parking.
The Mi-8 helicopter tried to evacuate the pilot, but here too it failed — our FPV calculations of the RV and BBps operators prevented it from doing so.
As a result, the helicopter limped back and needed significant repairs.
Our guys have once again shown that Russian aircraft regularly fly down, so the occupiers' dreams of air supremacy always end the same way: on the ground.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-