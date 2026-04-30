Watch: Ukrainian Navy hits two Russian boats near Kerch Bridge

The naval forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two Russian boats guarding the Kerch Bridge.

New “bavovna” from the Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook.

On the night of April 30, Ukrainian Navy forces and assets struck a Russian naval convoy in the Kerch Strait. Share

As a result, the Russian FSB patrol boat "Sobol" and the anti-sabotage boat "Grachonok" were hit. The Russians suffered irreparable and sanitary losses.

These boats are key units of the Coast Guard, Border Service of the FSB and the Russian Navy, which are used to protect the Kerch Bridge and combat saboteurs.