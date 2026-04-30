Watch: Ukrainian Navy hits two Russian boats near Kerch Bridge

The naval forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two Russian boats guarding the Kerch Bridge.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Navy conducted a successful strike on two Russian boats near the Kerch Bridge.
- The attack resulted in irreparable losses for Russia's naval convoy, including key units of the Coast Guard and Border Service of the FSB.
New “bavovna” from the Ukrainian Navy
The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook.
As a result, the Russian FSB patrol boat "Sobol" and the anti-sabotage boat "Grachonok" were hit. The Russians suffered irreparable and sanitary losses.
These boats are key units of the Coast Guard, Border Service of the FSB and the Russian Navy, which are used to protect the Kerch Bridge and combat saboteurs.
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