On March 1, at the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with the SSO, destroyed the Russian army's "Kasta" radar system. This was reported by the Commander of the SBS, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers successfully destroyed the Russian 'Kasta' radar system in the Zaporizhia region.
- The 'Kasta' radar is a sophisticated system used for airspace control and detection of air targets at low altitudes.
USF and SSO birds destroyed the Russian radar "Kasta"
Detects up to 20 air targets per minute simultaneously at super low altitudes of up to 100 m to a depth of 44 km, up to 6,000 m to a depth of 115 km.
The sworn enemy of the Bird community of pilots working at tactical and operational depth.
The "Kasta" radar was hunted by pilots of the 1st SBS OC and the "Balista" SSO with small frontal strikes under the reconnaissance of the pilots of the 414th Ptakha Magyar in cooperation with the SBS Deep Destruction Coordination Center.
