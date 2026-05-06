Watch: USF drones hit the Russian pilot training center in the Luhansk region
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Events
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Watch: USF drones hit the Russian pilot training center in the Luhansk region

Forces of unmanned systems
bavovna
Читати українською

The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian training center for artillery and drone adjusters in the settlement of Khrustalny in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

Points of attention

  • The USF drones targeted a Russian pilot training center in the Luhansk region, inflicting 15 fire hits with middle strike drones.
  • The operation was carried out by the forces of the 9th Battalion Kairos of the 414th formation 'Birds of the Magyar' in coordination with Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

Big “bavovna” on the TOT of Luhansk region: what is known

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, announced this on Facebook, publishing a corresponding video.

The pilot training center in Khrustalne is a bold target, 90+ km from the airbase.

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Commander of the SBS

According to him, the long-term study of the military facility and preparation of the operation were implemented on May 5 by the forces of the 9th battalion "Kairos" of the 414th formation "Birds of the Magyar" together with the Central Strategic Command A of the Security Service of Ukraine under the coordination of the newly created Center for Deep Destruction of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

15 fire hits were inflicted by middle strike drones with 100 kg warheads. The ROV OS was tested, which was located in: the building of the training complex with an area of 2600 sq m, the building of the temporary deployment point with an area of 5700 sq m.

According to him, artillery adjustment operators, UAV operators, instructors, and officers of the center's management were in the training center for a full course.

The fleet of vehicles that was at the location at one time reached up to 30 units.

Brody noted that the number of enemy casualties and medical losses was being concealed.

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