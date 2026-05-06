The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian training center for artillery and drone adjusters in the settlement of Khrustalny in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.
Points of attention
- The USF drones targeted a Russian pilot training center in the Luhansk region, inflicting 15 fire hits with middle strike drones.
- The operation was carried out by the forces of the 9th Battalion Kairos of the 414th formation 'Birds of the Magyar' in coordination with Ukrainian intelligence agencies.
Big “bavovna” on the TOT of Luhansk region: what is known
The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, announced this on Facebook, publishing a corresponding video.
According to him, the long-term study of the military facility and preparation of the operation were implemented on May 5 by the forces of the 9th battalion "Kairos" of the 414th formation "Birds of the Magyar" together with the Central Strategic Command A of the Security Service of Ukraine under the coordination of the newly created Center for Deep Destruction of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
According to him, artillery adjustment operators, UAV operators, instructors, and officers of the center's management were in the training center for a full course.
The fleet of vehicles that was at the location at one time reached up to 30 units.
Brody noted that the number of enemy casualties and medical losses was being concealed.
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