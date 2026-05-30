On the night of May 30, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two military training grounds, a gas storage facility, and enemy logistics in the territories temporarily occupied by the Russians.

New large-scale “bavovna” from USF: what is known

SBS commander Robert "Magyar" Brody announced this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

The lair of the 64th Worm Brigade, which was raging in Bucha in 2022. The SBS birds worked out the training grounds and military camp of the 3rd and 36th Armies of the enemy in operational depth. Robert “Magyar” Brody SBS room attendant

According to him, the operation was carried out by pilots of the 414th separate brigade "Birds of the Magyar" and the 413th separate regiment "Reid" on the night of May 30 under the coordination of the newly created Center for Deep Destruction of Unmanned Systems Forces at a depth of 70 and 100 km from the line of combat contact.

In total, Brody informed, 21 confirmed effective hits were made (13 and 8, respectively).

The strikes were carried out on the 3rd Army's "Tryokhisbenka" training ground in Kryakivka on the temporarily captured territory of Luhansk region. They were carried out by pilots of the 9th "Kairos" battalion of the 414th "Ptahi Magyara" brigade. The depth is 70 km from the line of combat contact.

Also, the 36th Army training ground, used by the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade 35A "Primorsky Posad" in the temporarily captured territory of Zaporizhzhia region, was hit. They were carried out by pilots of the 413th separate regiment "Reid". The depth is 100 km from the line of combat contact.

In addition, pilots of the 20th separate K-2 brigade struck a gas storage facility in Yenakiyevo in the Donetsk region, and detachment "13" of the 414th Magyar Birds brigade struck enemy logistics in the temporarily captured territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces noted that the enemy's losses are being clarified.