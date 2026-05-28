Operators of the 413th Separate Regiment "Raid" and the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the deployment point of the 9th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, which is part of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation, in the temporarily captured territory of the Donetsk region.

USF struck an enemy base on the Azov coast

This was reported by the 413th SBS Regiment and released a video of combat operations.

The attack was carried out in the village of Bezimenne, which has been occupied by the Russians since 2014.

The military emphasized that the enemy deliberately set up a base on the territory of the former "Zironka" children's camp on the coast of the Sea of Azov, using civilian infrastructure to disguise a military facility.

This is the second attack on the 9th Motorized Rifle Brigade by Raid operators. Earlier in May, they struck the brigade's command post in temporarily occupied Pokrovsk. Share

Also, the military recalled, "even earlier, in April, the "Reid" struck the temporary deployment point of the 36th separate motorized rifle brigade, which is the "core" of the 29th combined arms army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."