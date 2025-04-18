Watch: Where is the former co-owner of Privatbank, Bogolyubov
Category
World
Publication date

Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

Former co-owner of Privatbank Gennady Bogolyubov, who illegally crossed the border with someone else's passport, currently lives in Vienna. Journalist Mykhailo Tkach managed to find out about this as part of a new investigation "Prisons for Bandits! How Do Dozens of Former Top Officials Are Hiding Abroad and What to Do About It?"

Points of attention

  • Bogolyubov's urgent departure from Ukraine and his current status as a wanted individual indicate the seriousness of the situation.
  • The investigation sheds light on the challenges in holding former top officials accountable for their actions and the need for international cooperation in such cases.

According to journalists, they noticed a car with Ukrainian license plates in one of the most expensive areas of Vienna.

What is important to understand is that it was on this car that former Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova took her husband Gennady Bogolyubov to the train station in June 2024.

From where, according to the investigation, Bogolyubov traveled abroad by train and, using a passport in the name of another person.

Journalists point out that Bogolyubov has not yet received suspicion from the Bureau of Economic Security.

Although, according to UP sources in business circles, his departure was indeed urgent and could indeed be related to possible criminal prosecution.

Currently, the former co-owner of Privatbank has been living in an elite area of Vienna for almost a year.

Private security guards were on the street where the Ukrainian oligarch lives, and they called the police. After checking documents and searching, the law enforcement officers released the film crew.

It is worth noting that in February 2025, Bogolyubov was sanctioned in Ukraine on charges of withdrawing funds from the country.

There is a high probability that he will soon be put on the international wanted list.

