Watch: Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Saudi Arabia
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Ukraine
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Watch: Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Saudi Arabia

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia on March 26. He has "important meetings" scheduled.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky's visit to Saudi Arabia involves important high-level meetings to enhance security in the Middle East.
  • Ukraine actively collaborates with global partners to strengthen security in the region, demonstrating its commitment to international cooperation.

Zelenskyy is on a visit to Saudi Arabia

He announced this on social media.

Important meetings are planned. We appreciate the support and support those who are willing to work with us for security.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Previously, the president stated that there are 228 Ukrainian specialists in the Middle East, assisting local air defense forces in combating Iranian strike drones.

He also reported that Ukraine has received 11 requests from Iran's neighboring countries, European states, and the United States for security support in countering Iranian "shaheeds" and other similar challenges.

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