Watch: Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Saudi Arabia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia on March 26. He has "important meetings" scheduled.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelensky's visit to Saudi Arabia involves important high-level meetings to enhance security in the Middle East.
- Ukraine actively collaborates with global partners to strengthen security in the region, demonstrating its commitment to international cooperation.
Zelenskyy is on a visit to Saudi Arabia
He announced this on social media.
Previously, the president stated that there are 228 Ukrainian specialists in the Middle East, assisting local air defense forces in combating Iranian strike drones.
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