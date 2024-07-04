Watch: Zelenskyy congratulated police officers on their professional holiday

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated law enforcement officers on the Day of the National Police of Ukraine, which is celebrated on July 4.

Zelenskyy thanked the police for their work

Thank you to all our police officers who protect life and Ukraine. They fight for our country at the front, ensure law and order in the rear, help maintain the normality of life in the front-line and border areas, rescue after Russian strikes, and evacuate from places of danger. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The president emphasized that police officers are also recording all the circumstances of Russian war crimes and forming an evidence base, thereby returning "justice to Ukraine."

Klymenko and Vyhivskyy joined in the greetings

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reminded the audience that today, the National Police turned 9 years old and noted that its functions have been transformed in recent years in accordance with the challenges of a full-scale war.

But loyalty to the oath and the law, readiness to always come to the rescue, remain unchanged. In every city, district, community, you are together with the citizens. You preserve peace, protect people and the state. Sometimes at the cost of one's own life, says the minister's post.

The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyy, emphasized that, in addition to the usual and challenging work, the police have been performing additional functions for the third year to protect people from the Russian occupiers.