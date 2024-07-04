Watch: Zelenskyy congratulated police officers on their professional holiday

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated law enforcement officers on the Day of the National Police of Ukraine, which is celebrated on July 4.
Zelenskyy thanked the police for their work
The president emphasized that police officers are also recording all the circumstances of Russian war crimes and forming an evidence base, thereby returning "justice to Ukraine."
Klymenko and Vyhivskyy joined in the greetings
The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reminded the audience that today, the National Police turned 9 years old and noted that its functions have been transformed in recent years in accordance with the challenges of a full-scale war.
The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyy, emphasized that, in addition to the usual and challenging work, the police have been performing additional functions for the third year to protect people from the Russian occupiers.
