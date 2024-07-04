Watch: Zelenskyy congratulated police officers on their professional holiday
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Zelenskyy congratulated police officers on their professional holiday

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Watch: Zelenskyy congratulated police officers on their professional holiday
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated law enforcement officers on the Day of the National Police of Ukraine, which is celebrated on July 4.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy thanked the policemen for protecting life and Ukraine on National Police Day
  • Police officers record the circumstances of Russian war crimes and ensure law and order in the country
  • Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko emphasised the importance of the work of the police, which was transformed in the conditions of a full-scale war
  • The National Police performs additional functions to protect people from the Russian occupiers
  • Police officers served in front-line regions and as part of combat brigades of the National Police in repelling armed aggression of the Russian Federation

Zelenskyy thanked the police for their work

Thank you to all our police officers who protect life and Ukraine. They fight for our country at the front, ensure law and order in the rear, help maintain the normality of life in the front-line and border areas, rescue after Russian strikes, and evacuate from places of danger.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The president emphasized that police officers are also recording all the circumstances of Russian war crimes and forming an evidence base, thereby returning "justice to Ukraine."

Klymenko and Vyhivskyy joined in the greetings

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reminded the audience that today, the National Police turned 9 years old and noted that its functions have been transformed in recent years in accordance with the challenges of a full-scale war.

But loyalty to the oath and the law, readiness to always come to the rescue, remain unchanged. In every city, district, community, you are together with the citizens. You preserve peace, protect people and the state. Sometimes at the cost of one's own life, says the minister's post.

The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyy, emphasized that, in addition to the usual and challenging work, the police have been performing additional functions for the third year to protect people from the Russian occupiers.

Tens of thousands of policemen carry out service related to repelling armed aggression of the Russian Federation — both as part of the combat brigades of the National Police "Lyut" and "Predator" and performing police functions in the frontline regions. The National Police is a strong link of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, and it consists of the daily responsible work of each of us, the National Police chief wrote.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's police published footage inside Kharkiv's hypermarket, attacked by Russians on May 25
Shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
One civilian, two police officers injured after Russian today's drone attack on Kupiansk
Police of the Kharkiv region
police
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Police posts footage of first minutes after Russian attack on Kharkiv
Police posts footage of first minutes after Russian attack on Kharkiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?