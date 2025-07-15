"We are activating the solution." Ukraine will start using anti-personnel mines

On July 15, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had immediately signed the documents transferred from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: the law on multiple citizenship, the ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine, and the suspension of the Ottawa Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Cooperation with international organizations will help enforce punishment on Russia for its war against Ukraine.
- Ukraine's activation of defense solutions reflects efforts to achieve parity in forces needed to counter Russian aggression.
Zelensky announced his decisions
According to the Ukrainian leader, he instructed government officials to urgently work on and adopt all bylaws to implement these laws.
In addition, the head of state emphasized that thanks to multiple citizenship, Ukraine will have the opportunity to create more real legal foundations for the unity of our entire great people — millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other peoples who have linked their fate with Ukraine.
Thanks to the tribunal and cooperation with countries around the world and international organizations, we will be able to ensure the real inevitability of Russia's punishment for the war against Ukraine.
