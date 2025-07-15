"We are activating the solution." Ukraine will start using anti-personnel mines

On July 15, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had immediately signed the documents transferred from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: the law on multiple citizenship, the ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine, and the suspension of the Ottawa Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine.

Zelensky announced his decisions

According to the Ukrainian leader, he instructed government officials to urgently work on and adopt all bylaws to implement these laws.

We can already begin to identify the first partner states with which multiple citizenship will be introduced. I expect the government and the Office team to present a schedule for implementing the agreements on launching the tribunal. We are also activating defense solutions that will support our soldiers. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state emphasized that thanks to multiple citizenship, Ukraine will have the opportunity to create more real legal foundations for the unity of our entire great people — millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other peoples who have linked their fate with Ukraine.

Thanks to the tribunal and cooperation with countries around the world and international organizations, we will be able to ensure the real inevitability of Russia's punishment for the war against Ukraine.