"We are activating the solution." Ukraine will start using anti-personnel mines
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"We are activating the solution." Ukraine will start using anti-personnel mines

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky announced his decisions
Читати українською

On July 15, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had immediately signed the documents transferred from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: the law on multiple citizenship, the ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine, and the suspension of the Ottawa Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Cooperation with international organizations will help enforce punishment on Russia for its war against Ukraine.
  • Ukraine's activation of defense solutions reflects efforts to achieve parity in forces needed to counter Russian aggression.

Zelensky announced his decisions

According to the Ukrainian leader, he instructed government officials to urgently work on and adopt all bylaws to implement these laws.

We can already begin to identify the first partner states with which multiple citizenship will be introduced. I expect the government and the Office team to present a schedule for implementing the agreements on launching the tribunal. We are also activating defense solutions that will support our soldiers.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state emphasized that thanks to multiple citizenship, Ukraine will have the opportunity to create more real legal foundations for the unity of our entire great people — millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other peoples who have linked their fate with Ukraine.

Thanks to the tribunal and cooperation with countries around the world and international organizations, we will be able to ensure the real inevitability of Russia's punishment for the war against Ukraine.

And thanks to steps to use certain types of weapons, in particular anti-personnel mines, we will be able to achieve at least parity in the forces and means necessary to protect against Russian aggression. Russia has never been a party to the Ottawa Convention and has never taken honest steps within the framework of any policy of arms reduction or humanization of weapons practices.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ukraine may be disappointed." What a double game Trump started
What's wrong with Trump's policy towards Ukraine and Russia?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Shmyhal resigns as Prime Minister of Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Shmyhal resigns
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine to deploy tens of thousands of interceptors to protect against Russian drones
There will be many more interceptor drones

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?