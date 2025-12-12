"We are approaching the real end of the war". Zelenskyy announced the details of the work of Ukraine's negotiating team

Ukraine and allies are organizing the work of a group at a site in Germany that will deal with the details of security guarantees, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and allies are actively organizing a group in Germany to work on security guarantees for ending the war.
- President Zelenskyy highlighted the involvement of defense and intelligence forces in negotiating security details.
We are getting closer to a real end to the war — Zelenskyy on the work of the negotiating team
According to the head of the Ukrainian state, today the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported to him several times. He spoke about the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team.
He clarified that on the Ukrainian side, such a group is headed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Hnatov. Representatives of the Defense Forces and intelligence agencies also participate.
The President recalled that the work of the group on economy, recovery, and investment has already begun at the site in the United States.
The third area of work is constant contact between national security advisors and everyone involved by decision of the leaders.
Today, as almost every day, communication continues between the United States, Ukraine, and other European countries, other participants in our Coalition of the Willing. On our side, Umerov is moderating.
The main goal of such work is to bring the real end of the war closer and identify steps that will make peace worthy of Ukraine, and security and recovery guaranteed.
