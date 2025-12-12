"We are approaching the real end of the war". Zelenskyy announced the details of the work of Ukraine's negotiating team
"We are approaching the real end of the war". Zelenskyy announced the details of the work of Ukraine's negotiating team

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Ukraine and allies are organizing the work of a group at a site in Germany that will deal with the details of security guarantees, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

  • Ukraine and allies are actively organizing a group in Germany to work on security guarantees for ending the war.
  • President Zelenskyy highlighted the involvement of defense and intelligence forces in negotiating security details.

We are getting closer to a real end to the war — Zelenskyy on the work of the negotiating team

According to the head of the Ukrainian state, today the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported to him several times. He spoke about the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team.

At the site in Germany, the work of a defense group dedicated to the details of security guarantees for Ukraine is being prepared.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He clarified that on the Ukrainian side, such a group is headed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Hnatov. Representatives of the Defense Forces and intelligence agencies also participate.

The President recalled that the work of the group on economy, recovery, and investment has already begun at the site in the United States.

On the Ukrainian side, this issue is being handled by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka, and Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev. Experts are being involved in the work.

The third area of work is constant contact between national security advisors and everyone involved by decision of the leaders.

Today, as almost every day, communication continues between the United States, Ukraine, and other European countries, other participants in our Coalition of the Willing. On our side, Umerov is moderating.

The main goal of such work is to bring the real end of the war closer and identify steps that will make peace worthy of Ukraine, and security and recovery guaranteed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy revealed the American vision
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky in Kupyansk — first details and video

