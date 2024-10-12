We are the first to enter — the commander of the sapper service "KRAKEN" Yevhen "Viking" Shkirkov

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the sapper service of the DIU special unit "KRAKEN" Yevhen Shkirkov with the call sign "Viking" explained how the sapper has turned into a universal combat unit in the realities of modern warfare.
Points of attention
- "KRAKEN" sappers perform a variety of tasks, including preparing positions, reconnaissance, collecting drones and ammunition, and also participate in assaults.
- Currently, civilians have a distorted idea of the role of a sapper in the army.
- Sappers are altruists who constantly risk their own lives.
Sappers "KRAKEN" work in multitasking mode
According to "Viking", he and his brothers have to face many challenges.
However, in addition to this, their area of responsibility includes the collection of drones and ammunition. Volunteers, for example, Serhiy Sternenko, also help.
As "Viking" notes, each fighter fulfills his task. However, sappers, when necessary, also become both scouts and stormtroopers.
The commander of the sapper service of the special unit of the GUR MOU "KRAKEN" notes that civilians currently have a very different idea about all these processes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-