We are the first to enter — the commander of the sapper service "KRAKEN" Yevhen "Viking" Shkirkov

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the sapper service of the DIU special unit "KRAKEN" Yevhen Shkirkov with the call sign "Viking" explained how the sapper has turned into a universal combat unit in the realities of modern warfare.

Sappers "KRAKEN" work in multitasking mode

According to "Viking", he and his brothers have to face many challenges.

However, in addition to this, their area of responsibility includes the collection of drones and ammunition. Volunteers, for example, Serhiy Sternenko, also help.

Who is to blame for the fact that we do not have factories? We are not to blame. And the work needs to be done. A sapper is an altruist. We are for people and against "people". Cheerful and aggressive. All the same, people do the work. We constantly go with reconnaissance, attack aircraft, prepare positions for artillery, tanks, radio communications, anti-aircraft missiles — all this is prepared by us. We go in first — these are not fairy tales, they are. Evgeny "Viking" Shkirkov Commander of the sapper service "KRAKEN"

As "Viking" notes, each fighter fulfills his task. However, sappers, when necessary, also become both scouts and stormtroopers.

The commander of the sapper service of the special unit of the GUR MOU "KRAKEN" notes that civilians currently have a very different idea about all these processes.