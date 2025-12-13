We are working on a decent peace for Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Ukraine will have meetings with American and European partners in the coming days regarding the end of the war. Many events are expected in Berlin.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy is leading peace negotiations with American and European partners to end the war in Ukraine.
- Meetings are scheduled with US President Donald Trump and European leaders to discuss peace agreements and political solutions.
- Efforts are underway to secure security guarantees for Ukraine and ensure a stable future post-war recovery and development.
Zelenskyy announced active work on peace negotiations
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Head of State announced that there will be a report by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, and the Ukrainian negotiating team on the contacts that have already taken place.
In addition, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov and representatives of the Ukrainian defense and security sector will work on security guarantees for Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine also confirmed that he will soon have meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump.
Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to everyone who helps Ukraine and noted that the Ukrainian side will actively and constructively work in Berlin these days with everyone who really "can make the agreement normal."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-