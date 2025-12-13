We are working on a decent peace for Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Ukraine will have meetings with American and European partners in the coming days regarding the end of the war. Many events are expected in Berlin.

Zelenskyy announced active work on peace negotiations

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State announced that there will be a report by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, and the Ukrainian negotiating team on the contacts that have already taken place.

In addition, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov and representatives of the Ukrainian defense and security sector will work on security guarantees for Ukraine.

At the same time, according to Zelensky, Ukrainian government officials are continuing to talk with the United States and Europe about the real recovery and development of our country after the war. Share

The President of Ukraine also confirmed that he will soon have meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump.

The most important thing is that I will have meetings with representatives of President Trump, and there will also be meetings with our European partners, with many leaders regarding the foundation of peace — a political agreement to end the war. Now the chance is significant. This is important for each of our cities, important for each of our Ukrainian communities. We are working to ensure that peace for Ukraine is worthy. So that there is a guarantee — a guarantee, first of all, that Russia will not return to Ukraine with a third invasion. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to everyone who helps Ukraine and noted that the Ukrainian side will actively and constructively work in Berlin these days with everyone who really "can make the agreement normal."