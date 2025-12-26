"We have differences." Zelensky revealed the purpose of the meeting with Trump
"We have differences." Zelensky revealed the purpose of the meeting with Trump

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed to media representatives that he will meet with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, December 28. This will take place in the States.

  • The focus will primarily be on security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • The head of state also does not hide the fact that he has not yet managed to resolve certain disagreements with the White House.

According to the head of state, he plans to discuss many important issues in detail at the meeting with the head of the White House.

I think it's Sunday, Florida, we'll have a meeting with President Trump. We'll be discussing security guarantees, there are several documents in this block. And it would be desirable to find an opportunity to discuss all of them.

As the Ukrainian leader noted, regarding the economic agreement, there are only basic developments so far.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that the new round of negotiations with Donald Trump is aimed at finalizing the draft peace agreement.

According to the president, he is determined to discuss with Trump all issues "on which we have differences."

"We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level with President Trump in the near future. Much can be decided by the new year," Zelenskyy said.

