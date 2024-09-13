The USA may soon give Ukraine permission to use American long-range missiles to hit military targets in Russia. Civilian Russians do not hide that they are very afraid of such a development.
Points of attention
- Panic moods are increasing in Russia, but people are in no hurry to demand that Putin withdraw the Russian army from Ukraine.
- Residents of the Russian Federation share their fears and hope that Ukrainian missiles will not reach their cities.
- Ukraine plans to target only Russian military facilities. It does not terrorize civilians, as Russia does.
The war returns to the territory of Russia
Sky News draws attention to the fact that after Ukraine receives the long-awaited permission from the United States, it will be able to reach even the Russian city of Orel.
It is important to understand that the last time the war came there was in 1941. However, now residents of Oryol will again hear the sounds of explosions due to dictator Vladimir Putin's decision to start a war against Ukraine.
As the Sky News team points out, not all Russians wanted to share their thoughts with her, because they consider Great Britain their enemy.
The journalists reminded the citizens of the Russian Federation that Ukraine does not terrorize civilians, as the Russian army does, but will only aim at launchers and airstrips.
The Russians cherish the hope that this will not happen and that their "glorious air defense" will somehow magically protect everyone and everything.
Some Russians still believe the lie that Ukraine planned to invade Russia
Journalists note that some residents of the Kursk region, where the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently underway, have moved to Oryol.
Although these people have already seen what wars are like, they still do not want to believe that it was started by Russia, not Ukraine.
Another resident of Kurshchyna still believes that Russia will win and does not care how many Ukrainians and Russians will die for it.
