The USA may soon give Ukraine permission to use American long-range missiles to hit military targets in Russia. Civilian Russians do not hide that they are very afraid of such a development.

The war returns to the territory of Russia

Sky News draws attention to the fact that after Ukraine receives the long-awaited permission from the United States, it will be able to reach even the Russian city of Orel.

It is important to understand that the last time the war came there was in 1941. However, now residents of Oryol will again hear the sounds of explosions due to dictator Vladimir Putin's decision to start a war against Ukraine.

I'm worried, of course I'm worried. But I hope that they will not reach us. I really hope for that, — Olga, a resident of the city, told reporters. Share

As the Sky News team points out, not all Russians wanted to share their thoughts with her, because they consider Great Britain their enemy.

The West will now give permission and the missile will hit where we stand. And where will we be? At the cemetery," complained one of the locals, whose name is Viktor. Share

The journalists reminded the citizens of the Russian Federation that Ukraine does not terrorize civilians, as the Russian army does, but will only aim at launchers and airstrips.

The Russians cherish the hope that this will not happen and that their "glorious air defense" will somehow magically protect everyone and everything.

Some Russians still believe the lie that Ukraine planned to invade Russia

Journalists note that some residents of the Kursk region, where the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently underway, have moved to Oryol.

Although these people have already seen what wars are like, they still do not want to believe that it was started by Russia, not Ukraine.

There are mistakes in war. But I believe that everything will work out and everything will be fine... If they had not started "SVO" (this is what propaganda calls the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine — ed.), Ukraine would have simply attacked Russia, — said Anna, who fled from the border town point Rylsk. Share

Another resident of Kurshchyna still believes that Russia will win and does not care how many Ukrainians and Russians will die for it.